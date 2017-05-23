Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump ‘to do everything’ for Middle East peace – BBC News

Posted on May 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Trump 'to do everything' for Middle East peace
BBC News
US President Donald Trump has said he will "do everything" to help Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace. In a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, he said he was "truly hopeful" America could help the two peoples bring new hope to the …
Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind the Manchester attackLos Angeles Times
Trump Meets Abbas, but the US President Has Zero Credibility Among PalestiniansHaaretz
The Latest: Trump predicts peace deal could affect regionWashington Post
New York Times –Aljazeera.com –SBS –The Sydney Morning Herald
all 1,810 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.