Trump tweets against Germany, escalating row after tense summits

U.S. President Donald Trump called Germany’s trade and spending policies “very bad” on Tuesday, intensifying a row between the allies and immediately earning himself the moniker “destroyer of Western values” from a leading German politician. Trump took to Twitter early in the day in the U.S. to attack Germany, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel…

The post Trump tweets against Germany, escalating row after tense summits appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

