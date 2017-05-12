Trump warns Comey against leaking negative conversations

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned sacked Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) James Comey against leaking anything negative about the conversations between them.

Trump, in a series of tweets on Friday morning, suggested that there might be secret tapes of his conversations with Comey.

“James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!

“When James Clapper himself, and virtually everyone else with knowledge of the witch hunt, says there is no collusion, when does it end?” Trump tweeted.

He also faulted the contradictions between him and his press officials over why Comey was fired, saying no one should expect his White House to give completely accurate information.

“As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy.

“Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future “press briefings” and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???” Trump said.

The President again slammed the Democrats and the media for blaming Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on alleged collusion between his campaign and Russia just to save Democrats of the real reasons the party lost in the election.

The Democrats and the media have continued to fault the timing for Comey’s sack following ongoing investigations into alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia in the Nov. 8 presidential election.

“Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians and Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election.

“The Fake Media is working overtime today!” Trump tweeted.

Trump had on Tuesday night fired Comey over what he and the White House termed the loss of confidence in the Bureau under the former Director based on recommendations from the Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump, however, appeared on a television interview to say he “was going to fire Comey anyway,” suggesting with or without the recommendations.

