‘Trump Was Warned Against Hiring Michael Flynn’ – Former Official

Barack Obama had warned his successor Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as his national security advisor, a former administration official told AFP on Monday. As President Trump sought to blame the Obama administration for missing Flynn’s links with Russian contacts, the former administration revealed that Obama warned Trump personally about the embattled retired general.…

The post ‘Trump Was Warned Against Hiring Michael Flynn’ – Former Official appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

