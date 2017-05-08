Pages Navigation Menu

‘Trump Was Warned Against Hiring Michael Flynn’ – Former Official

Barack Obama had warned his successor Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as his national security advisor, a former administration official told AFP on Monday. As President Trump sought to blame the Obama administration for missing Flynn’s links with Russian contacts, the former administration revealed that Obama warned Trump personally about the embattled retired general.…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

