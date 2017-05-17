Pages Navigation Menu

Trump’s comments to ousted FBI boss may lead to impeachment

Posted on May 17, 2017 in World

Online reports indicate that President Trump may have pressured then-FBI Director James Comey to pull the plug on the feds’ probe into ex-National Security Adviser Mike Flynn during an Oval Office sit-down in February. Trump had fired the FBI chief last week after he had launched an investigation into Mike Flynn’s possible ties to Russian…

