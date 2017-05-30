Trump’s communications aide steps down

A senior aide to President Donald Trump is leaving the job, the White House said on Tuesday, as the president considers wider staff changes amid growing political fallout over probes into Russia and his presidential campaign.

White House Communications Director Mike Dubke confirmed reports he had resigned, saying in a statement, “It has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration.” Dubke, who had been in the job just three months, gave no reason for leaving.

Trump, who returned to Washington on Saturday after a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe, has been expected to shake up staff to tackle the distracting firestorm over investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and communication between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

He plans to bring in new aides to the White House, adding experienced political professionals including a former campaign manager, according to administration officials and persons close to Trump.

The Republican president has also repeatedly expressed frustration with internal leaks coming from the White House. “It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media,” he added

