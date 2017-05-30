Pages Navigation Menu

Trump’s media team is in disarray as communications director resigns

The White House communications director has resigned only three months after being hired by President Donald Trump. Mike Dubke, an experienced Republican strategist, was hired to revamp the White House media strategy. As part of the shake-up, White House press secretary Sean Spicer will reportedly hold on to his position, but there will be fewer…

