Trump’s Tenure: Regina Askia Shares The Shocking Questions US Immigration Asked Her

“15 years in America as a green card holder, I never felt any type of pressure to change status, all these years until Trump came. I always thought the blue passport was not necessary after all I was still nursing big political ambitions for Nigeria. I never cared for the inconvenience of being separated from …

The post Trump’s Tenure: Regina Askia Shares The Shocking Questions US Immigration Asked Her appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

