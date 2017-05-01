White House defends Duterte invite despite human rights concerns – CNN
CNN
White House defends Duterte invite despite human rights concerns
Washington (CNN) The White House pushed back against criticism of President Donald Trump's invitation to Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte Monday, saying it was part of the US effort to rein in North Korea and stay engaged with allies despite concerns …
