Try Eating Only These Gluten Free Foods For A Week and You May Find Your Long-Term Discomfort Disappears.

Memories of a lifetime are made from cereal bars, bagel breakfasts and whole wheat bread sandwiches. Relishing pasta dishes leave many salivating in a notion of the perfect meal plan. So you learn how to mix, knead, and fold away munching on plain rye ‘air sandwiches’. The love for bread becomes an unparalleled understatement. Then the maladies begin….

You start feeling bloated. There are bouts of diarrhea and constipation. You are always just tired. You feel dizzy and off balance. Hormonal issues arise with unexplained infertility, PMS and all the rest. You have migraine headaches. Swelling, pain and inflammation begins in your fingers, hips or knee joints. And to top it all, you are constantly filled with anxiety and depression.

A whole list of possibilities are laid out for what it could be and may be.

To make things worse, the above symptoms are usually couple with diagnosis of autoimmune diseases such as Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, Ulcerative Colitis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Lupus, Psoriasis, Multiple sclerosis or Scleroderma.

And the doctor merely dismisses most issues to be “just stress”

The Truth Unveiled – Gluten Intolerance

You set off on an obsessive quest, researching and experimenting all health solutions. Yoga, acupuncture, veganism, apple cider vinegar! And all are to no avail!

You never assume that the main culprit to be wheat until you get the chicken skin on the back of your arms (Keratosis Pilaris) . You are told that is usually fatty acids and Vitamin A deficiency which is secondary to gluten damaging the gut with mal-absorption.

And then guess what? You realize you are gluten intolerant. No more bread pudding? How can this be? Wheat is such a deeply ingrained part of everyday existence!

What Actually Happened to Patients with Gluten Intolerance

Gluten intolerance is when the body cannot break down or digest gluten protein that is found in grains like wheat. Gluten sensitivity ranges from mild cases to extreme Celiac disease . This severe condition is caused by gluten consumption leading to small intestine damage. Studies indicate that even if the test for Celiac is negative; gluten sensitivity is a possible case. Gluten-free” becomes a necessity, not just a choice. “Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity” is bound to affect almost all body tissues, including the skin, the stomach endocrine system, and even the brain.

It causes much more damage than gastrointestinal distress. The myriad of conditions and symptoms is broad, and testing is limited. Many are left misdiagnosed. You realise “gluten-free” is not just some fad diet to be flaunting at brunch break cafés.

When you are gluten sensitive, you cannot eat wheat rye or barley as your body cannot absorb the protein from any of these grains. A possible cross contamination leaves many avoiding oats as well. Avoiding these grains is one way, but they their way into various processed foods and avoiding them totally takes skills of label reading and constant vigilance.

The only way to tell if you are gluten sensitive is by fully eliminating it from your daily diet.

Let go of embracing dough of life? All of these lists of what not to eat leaving you startled? The question is what you can eat now.

To get started launch with the most common foods known to be gluten free.

Top 10 Gluten-Free Foods You Cannot Miss

1. Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables need to be a top priority of any diet. They are more crucial if you happen to have Celiac Disease. Make sure they are fresh fruit and vegetable and no canned or packaged and prepared for convenience.

Low in fat, calories and sodium delivering mineral and vitamins varieties , fruits and vegetables are great antioxidant sources. Also rich in fiber, they help to lower cholesterol levels keeping you full.

2. Meat

Meat is safe provided you get it from a butcher and not prepackaged with possible gluten traces.

3. Milk

Regular milk that is not flavored or in the form of a milkshake is gluten free.

4. Fish

A great omega 3 fatty acid source like meat best bought fresh from a fish market-not pre-packaged.

5. Yogurt

Plain yogurt is best but if you want flavor, make sure to read the package for ingredients.

6. Cheese

Make sure to check packaging prior to consumption. However, cheese should be safe for the most part.

7. Rice

Rice is gluten-free except for repackaged flavored rice.

8. Salt and pepper

These are safe ingredients.

9. Grains without gluten

Besides rice other gluten-free, starchy products are :

Cassava, Beans, Quinoa, Sorghum, Buckwheat, Soy, Flaxseed, Arrowroot, Chia, and Nut. Do check all labels. Keep in mind that cross contamination is possible if these items were prepared with gluten products.

10. Beverages

Be aware that beers ales, lagers, and malt drinks do contain gluten. Avoid those. Spirits and wines are gluten free. Hard liquor has precise distilling process making it safe as well.

There you go. Let go of the strain of what to eat. Many alternatives, as well as foods, are free of gluten naturally.

Bonus: Gluten-Free Recipe – Rissotto Soup

Let us launch into the gluten free motion with with a springtime relishing recipe of a ‘Risotto soup ’ delight

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon olive oil, 2 cups chopped onion, 2 teaspoons grated lemon rind,3/4 cup Arborio rice or other short-grain rice, 3 (14 1/2-ounce) cans fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth, 2 cups (1-inch) sliced asparagus (about 1 pound),2 cups coarsely chopped spinach, 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg,1/2 cup (2 ounces) grated fresh Parmesan cheese

Procedure:

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 2 minutes. Add lemon rind; sauté 2 minutes. Add rice; sauté 3 minutes. Stir in broth, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes. Stir in asparagus, spinach, and nutmeg; cook, uncovered, 2 minutes or until asparagus is crisp-tender. Top each serving with cheese. Serve immediately.

