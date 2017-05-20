Tsenengamu denied bail – The Herald
Former zanu-pf Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu was yesterday denied bail on charges of subverting a constitutionally elected Government. Tsenengamu was remanded in custody to June 2 and was advised to apply for bail at …
