Tsenengamu denied bail

The Herald

Former zanu-pf Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu was yesterday denied bail on charges of subverting a constitutionally elected Government. Tsenengamu was remanded in custody to June 2 and was advised to apply for bail at …

Youths demand stands ahead of Mugabe visit New Zimbabwe.com



all 3 news articles »