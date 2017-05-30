Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

T/Tennis Worlds: Oshonaike Beats 12-Year-Old Opponent As Omotayo, Onaolapo Win – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

T/Tennis Worlds: Oshonaike Beats 12-Year-Old Opponent As Omotayo, Onaolapo Win
Complete Sports Nigeria
Six-time Olympian, Nigeria's Funke Oshonaike, defeated 12-year-old Rizumu Ono from Philippines to advance to the next round of the women's singles qualification stage at the Liebherr 2017 World Table Tennis Championships in Düsseldorf, Germany, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.