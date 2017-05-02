TTY NONI finally ties the knot

The ‘Bank Alert’ gospel version crooner and Gee Jay’s manager, Adebayo Adebisi professionally known as TTY Noni, is finally married. The Nigerian multi talented singer, producer and multiple award winner recently got married to Eki, a Nigerian female stylist and entrepreneur on the 30th April 2017 at Christian pentecostal ministry Cpm Torino (Italy). Recall that …

