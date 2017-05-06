Tumusiime: When is Uganda allocating 10% budget to agriculture? – Independent
|
Independent
|
Tumusiime: When is Uganda allocating 10% budget to agriculture?
Independent
Finance Minister Kasaija speaks at the Rhoda Tumusime book launch. Kasaija is flanked by Rhoda Peace Tumusiime and Minister for Agriculture Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempija. Former African Union Commissioner Tumusiime roots for increased agricultural …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!