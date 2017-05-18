Turkey calls for US anti-IS envoy to be replaced over alleged support for PKK – Middle East Eye
|
Middle East Eye
|
Turkey calls for US anti-IS envoy to be replaced over alleged support for PKK
Middle East Eye
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday he wanted Brett McGurk, the US special envoy to the coalition against the Islamic State group, removed from his post, saying he supported Kurdish militants. Cavusoglu was speaking in an …
Turkey calls for ouster of US envoy for anti-IS coalition
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!