Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Turkey court rejects Wikipedia appeal over blocking

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Turkish court on Friday rejected an appeal by the Wikimedia Foundation against the blocking of access in Turkey to the online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, state media said. The first magistrates’ court in Ankara threw out the appeal filed earlier this week by the Wikimedia Foundation, which owns the domain name for Wikipedia, the state-run Anadolu news […]

The post Turkey court rejects Wikipedia appeal over blocking appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.