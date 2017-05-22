Turkey docks ex-army generals, others for coup trial

More than 220 suspects, including over two dozen former generals, went on trial Monday in Ankara, Turkey accused of being among the ringleaders of last year’s attempted coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Hostile demonstrators outside the court demanded the death penalty and flung rope nooses at the defendants as they were marched into […]

