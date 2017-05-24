Turkey orders 139 detained for suspected links to cleric – 570 News

Pages Navigation Menu

Turkey orders 139 detained for suspected links to cleric
ANKARA, Turkey – Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have issued detention warrants for 139 public employees who are suspected of links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Turkey of orchestrating last summer's failed coup.
