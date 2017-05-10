Pages Navigation Menu

Turkish Club Antalyaspor Wants Claudio Ranieri As New Manager

Cluadio Ranieri  has been approached by Turkish side Antalyaspor.

According to reports the proposition of managing the Turkish club has apparently not enticed Ranieri to return to football.

Ranieri has not been without offers – including a link to Watford – but has not put pen to paper on a deal anywhere.

The Turkish side can boast 36-year-old Samuel Eto’o in their ranks.

And they want a “big name” tactician brought in to spice things up again

But the chances of landing the Premier League winning manager seems unlikely following the initial talks.

The club currently sixth in the Super Lig

