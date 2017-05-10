Turkish Club Antalyaspor Wants Claudio Ranieri As New Manager

Cluadio Ranieri has been approached by Turkish side Antalyaspor.

According to reports the proposition of managing the Turkish club has apparently not enticed Ranieri to return to football.

Ranieri has not been without offers – including a link to Watford – but has not put pen to paper on a deal anywhere.

The Turkish side can boast 36-year-old Samuel Eto’o in their ranks.

And they want a “big name” tactician brought in to spice things up again

But the chances of landing the Premier League winning manager seems unlikely following the initial talks.

The club currently sixth in the Super Lig

The post Turkish Club Antalyaspor Wants Claudio Ranieri As New Manager appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

