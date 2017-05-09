Pages Navigation Menu

Turkish prosecutor seeks 40 life sentences for New Year attacker

Posted on May 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A Turkish prosecutor is seeking 40 aggravated life sentences for the man accused of carring out an attack at an Istanbul nightclub on Jan. 1, the report said on Tuesday, citing the indictment. Abdulkadir Masharipov was captured by police in Istanbul after a two-week manhunt following the attack, claimed by Islamic State that killed 39…

The post Turkish prosecutor seeks 40 life sentences for New Year attacker appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

