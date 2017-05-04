Tutor Doctor to commence ‘house calls’ in Lagos
Parents and guardians in Lagos could heave a sigh of relief as Tutor Doctor, a rapidly growing “at home” tutoring franchise worldwide enters the Nigerian market. Tutor Doctor is offering one-to-one tutoring service designed to help students from ages 6 to 106 make the most of their study time, with special focus on students…
The post Tutor Doctor to commence ‘house calls’ in Lagos appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!