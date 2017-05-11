Twenty-four Chibok girls to return to school
The 82 girls freed by Boko Haram on Saturday after being held captive for three years are still waiting to be reunited with their families, while all the girls found last year will be heading back to school in September, Nigerian officials said. Twenty four girls, who were among around 270 kidnapped by the Islamist…
The post Twenty-four Chibok girls to return to school appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
