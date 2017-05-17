Twenty years later, Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s afrocentric costumes to be donated to Hardrock Cafe’s Music Memorabilia – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Twenty years later, Fela Anikulapo Kuti's afrocentric costumes to be donated to Hardrock Cafe's Music Memorabilia
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Twenty years after the death of the late Afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, his unique costume will go on exhibition at the Hardrock Music Me Memorabilia Collection. Fela's legacy has been celebrated all over the globe, more so in his home country …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!