Twitter Reacts To Bella Hadid’s Interest In Anthony Joshua

Online reports indicate that model Bella Hadid and boxer Anthony Joshua are flirting the millennial way – by liking each other’s pictures online. British Anthony Joshua became heavyweight champion last month when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by one of the Hadid sisters. It seems his successes has caught the eye of US model…

The post Twitter Reacts To Bella Hadid’s Interest In Anthony Joshua appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

