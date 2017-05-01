Pages Navigation Menu

Twitter’s first 24-hour video stream will focus on news

Twitter is set to unveil details of its first 24-hour video feed, likely to launch in the fall. The news-focused stream will be operated by media giant Bloomberg, with a joint announcement expected on Monday.

