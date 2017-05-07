Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two Boko Haram leaders released in exchange of 80 Chibok girls

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The news of the release of 80 Chibok girls brought smiles on the faces of Nigerians but there have been fresh information has it concerns the release of the girls. According to Sahara Reporters who broke the news of the released girls, ‘senior sources in Nigeria’s military have told us that the 82 Chibok girls …

The post Two Boko Haram leaders released in exchange of 80 Chibok girls appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.