Two men survive accident after their car somersaulted four times in Enugu

A Facebook user Osinachi Benjamin Edmound and his friend walked away without any serious injuries after their Jeep somersaulted four times somewhere in Enugu State on May 13. “No broken bones, no serious wounds, no life lost. The jeep somersaulted 4 times and nothing happened to us. Hail Almighty God” He captioned the photos. …

The post Two men survive accident after their car somersaulted four times in Enugu appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

