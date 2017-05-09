Two nabbed for producing fake voters’ cards

Operatives of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police’ (AIG) Zone 2 command, Onikan, have arrested two persons for allegedly manufacturing fake Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC).

The suspects, Arrey Aberdeen, 33, and Giwa Monsuru were arrested by the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) after they got a tip-off about their activities.According to the police zonal spokesperson, Dolapo Badmos, a decoy policewoman was used to get the suspects. She said the woman approached Monsuru, claiming that she desperately needed a PVC in order to assist Internet fraudster collect money from the bank.

“Giwa Monsuru, having collected N5,000, had a rendezvous with the woman to hand over the fake PVC. As he was handing it over to her, operatives, who lurked around arrested him.

“The suspects and others at large specialise in producing fake PVCs. Due to the upcoming local council elections in Lagos State, the AIG, Adamu Ibrahim, charged operatives to conduct a discreet investigation on the tip-off. Efforts are on to arrest the other suspects,” said Badmos.

Admitting to the offence, Aberdeen, a printer, said he usually charged N1,000 for each card, adding that it was his original copy from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) he used to design for others.

Monsuru, who claimed he worked as a civil engineer at a construction company in Lagos Island, said poverty drove him into the business.According to him, the man he worked for usually paid him N6,000 per month, “whereas, I make N3,000 for just one PVC.”

“I know it’s illegal. The woman begged me that she needed it badly. I met Sadiq and he took me to the printer because he usually does PVC for people. I charged the woman N5,000 and I paid the printer N1,000. I also gave Sadiq N1,000. So, I was left with N3,000 but the money got lost when the police arrested me,” he said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

