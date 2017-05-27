Pages Navigation Menu

Two Nigerian arrested in Cambodia for Drug trafficking

Posted on May 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The two Nigerian men arrested in Cambodia with 1.27 kilograms of cocaine were sentenced on Wednesday, May 24th, to life imprisonment and an approximately $10,000 fine. Y Rin, a spokesman for the municipal court, said that the sentence for the two men – Okafor Ifeanyi Anthony, 42, and Adibe Paschal, 33 – was based on …

