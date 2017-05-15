Two Nigerians beaten mercilessly in South Africa

Two Nigerians accused of selling drugs to students were beaten mercilessly by a mob in South Africa.

According to Ugo Ugbaje, a Nigerian based in South Africa, the incident occurred at Kuruman northern cape area of the country, on Friday.

Ugbaje shared photos of the attacks on his Facebook page, saying the victims would have died if the police had not intervened.

“May God save us in the country, South Africa. Two Nigerian guys were almost murdered yesterday in Kuruman northern cape. If not for the police, their lives would have been a story by now,” Ugbaje wrote.

Reacting to Ugbaje’s post, Oageng Mol Louw, a South African, said those who attacked the victims were only protecting their children’s future.

“There is no racist[ism] in this matter. Protecting our kids and their future is important,” Louw said.

“You guys know how dangerous those stuff are, yet you’re selling them to school kids. Now that’s heartless.”

Nigerians and their South African counterparts have been making comments on Ugbaje’s Facebook post.

The attack comes two days after two Nigerians were shot dead in the Western Cape province of South Africa.

Mike Ibitoye, chairman of the Nigeria union in South Africa, identified the victims as Ernest Ughakwesili, 42, from Anambra state, and Chimezie Oranusi, 26, also from Anambra.

Nigerians have come under serious attacks in South Africa despite the efforts of both governments to check the worrisome trend.

TheCable

