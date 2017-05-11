Two Nigerians shot dead in South Africa

Two Nigerians have been shot dead in the Western Cape province of South Africa.

Mike Ibitoye, Chairman of the Nigeria Union in South Africa, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) via telephone from Cape Town.

He said the deceased were shot by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

“Mr. Ernest Ughakwesili, 42, native of Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, was shot in a night club by gunmen at Strand Area of Cape Town last Sunday.”

“The assailants escaped after the shooting and the victim died before being rushed to the hospital.”

Ibitoye also said the second victim, Chimezie Oranusi, 26, from Oba town in Anambra State, was shot with a friend in a car at Delst area of Cape Town.



“The friend is a South African and is still in the hospital receiving treatment.” The incidents have been reported to the police and the national secretariat of the union” he said.

The chairman said the motive behind the shootings had not been ascertained, adding that the police had commenced investigation.

Adetola Olubajo, secretary of the union, said the national secretariat had received the report of the killings.

“We have received a report about the killing of two Nigerians in Cape Town, Western Cape Province of South Africa.”

“The union’s chapter in the province is handling the matter while the national body has reported the incident to the Nigerian Mission in South Africa.

“We urge Nigerians in South Africa to remain law abiding. We also appeal to the federal government to continue to protect the welfare of our people here,” Ibitoye said.

