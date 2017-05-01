Two persons killed by armed robbers at Kaduna-Abuja road
It was the last day of the month but unfortunately it was also the last day on earth for these two men, who lost their lives in a robbery attack along the Kaduna-Abuja road yesterday April 30th. According to reports, the robbers reportedly opened fire on the commercial bus the men were traveling in. See …
The post Two persons killed by armed robbers at Kaduna-Abuja road appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!