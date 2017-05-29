Two politicians behind Governor Alfred Mutua’s woes in Machakos – The Standard
The Standard
Two politicians behind Governor Alfred Mutua's woes in Machakos
The Standard
Despite claiming to have an outstanding development record against all governors, Machakos County governor Alfred Mutua is having a hard time campaigning for his reelection in August as he faced hostility over the weekend. Mavoko residents pelted …
Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Alfred Mutua campaigns in Meru
Governor Mutua flees from heckling crowd in Mlolongo
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua takes issue with Kalonzo's allies, BLAMES them for his political WOES
