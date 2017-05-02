Two soldiers convicted in Mbuya Barracks attack case

Mbuya Barracks attackers found guilty

The General Court Martial at Makindye in Kampala has convicted two UPDF soldiers for conspiring to attack Mbuya Military Barracks on the night of March 4, 2013.

In a unanimous ruling of the 7 member panel chaired by Lt. Andrew Gutti, they said on Tuesday that prosecution has proved the case against Lt. Augustine Moro and Private. Kenneth Kalokwera who were on the fateful date arrested from the scene of crime with guns.

They were found guilty of offences relating to security, and have now been sent on remand till May 3rd’s sentencing by the Makindye-based military court chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti

Prosecution led by Maj Raphael Mugisha had alleged that on March 4, 2013, the group while at Lower Mbuya Military Barracks in Nakawa Division in Kampala attacked the guards to get guns – an act intended to prejudice the security of the defence forces.

Court also concurred with prosecution that Lt Moro and Pt Okello and others at Kataza on the Railway Line in Nakawa without authority gave out confidential information regarding the location of weapons in the barracks to people not entitled to receive it.

On Monday March 04, 2013 in the early morning hours at Lower Mbuya UPDF Barracks, a group of thugs attacked an army barracks in Mbuya a Kampala suburb and attempted to snatch an assault rifle from one of the sentries, to the north east of the Barracks.

The then UPDF Spokesperson Col. Felix Kulayigye called a press conference at Uganda media centre and told journalists that alert troops reacted in time, killing one of the attackers and arrested another. He added that the rest simply fled in disarray and police later retrieved the corpse.

Lt Moro and Pte Okello were later charged with offences relating to security, treachery in connection with the attack.

