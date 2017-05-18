Two soldiers injured as Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Military Checkpoint

A female suicide bomber who detonated IED strapped to her body at Mashimari by Military Tango 4 behind IDP camp at Konduga, Borno state on Wednesday had two soldiers injured while she was killed in the blast.

The incident took place at a military checkpoint near the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Public Relations Officer, Borno State Police Command, DSP Victor Isuku, in a statement said the incident occurred around 7:30 pm on Wednesday at the Mashimari.

“A Female suicide bomber detonated killing herself and injuring two Soldiers,” the statement said.

Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor, also confirmed the incident saying the affected soldiers are receiving treatment at University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

“What happened was they tried to stop the suicide bomber who attempted to infiltrate the camp. When she persisted they shot her in the process and hot injured from the explosion that followed.”

The police said the scene was visited by a team of anti-bomb experts who have rendered the area safe and restored normalcy.

The attack occurred barely 48 hours after three female suicide bombers detonated improvised explosive devices strapped to their bodies at Shuwari settlement of Mandarari Ward, also in Konduga LGA, killing themselves and two others.

Six persons sustained injuries in that attack.

The post Two soldiers injured as Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Military Checkpoint appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

