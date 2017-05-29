Two South African lesbians wed two years after they met (Photo)

Two lesbians, 36-year-old Babalwa Dasha and 37-year-old Zonke Mngoma got married recently in South Africa. They met two years ago at work, and according to them, it didn’t take long for them to see they were meant for each other. Both women work at Umhlanga Hospital, where Babalwa is a pharmacist and Zonke is a […]

The post Two South African lesbians wed two years after they met (Photo) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

