Two UN ‘blue helmets’ killed in attack in northern Mali – indiablooms
indiablooms
Two UN 'blue helmets' killed in attack in northern Mali
New York, May 24(Just Earth News): Two peacekeepers of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were killed and another injured on Tuesday morning in an ambush in the northern Kidal region. “A pedestrian …
UN slams terrorist attack on Mali peacekeeping mission
Security Council Press Statement on Terrorist attack against MINUSMA
2 UN peacekeepers killed in ambush in northern Mali
