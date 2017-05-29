Two years in office: Afenifere rates Buhari low, mocks APC change slogan

A pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has scored the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration low in terms of performance within the last two years. According to the group, the current administration’s change mantra had not changed the lives of Nigerians for the better in spite of all promises made by the All Progressives Congress during electioneering campaign. […]

Two years in office: Afenifere rates Buhari low, mocks APC change slogan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

