Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two years in office: Afenifere rates Buhari low, mocks APC change slogan

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has scored the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration low in terms of performance within the last two years. According to the group, the current administration’s change mantra had not changed the lives of Nigerians for the better in spite of all promises made by the All Progressives Congress during electioneering campaign. […]

Two years in office: Afenifere rates Buhari low, mocks APC change slogan

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.