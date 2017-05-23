Two years in office: Enugu government commissions 26 projects

Ahead of his administration’s second year anniversary, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Tuesday simultaneously inaugurated 26 development projects executed by his administration. The projects sited mostly in the rural areas were among the 35 flagged off simultaneously late last year across the 17 Local Government Areas, in line with the administration’s vision to […]

Two years in office: Enugu government commissions 26 projects

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

