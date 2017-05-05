Two Young Boys Caught While Trying To Steal Air Conditioners in Benue
Two youngs boys were caught while allegedly trying to steal air conditoners in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.
A facebook user, Bem Jabez Ordedoo MO who shated the photos blamed Governor Ortom for the increasing crime rate in the state.
He wrote;Look at what ORTOM’S administration has caused.These little children were caught stealing AIR CONDITIONERS at NYIMANThe boy with that sachet water
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!