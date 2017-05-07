Tyson Fury ahead of potential lifelong ban: Boxing is my life and I miss it

Daily Star

TYSON FURY admits he has missed boxing as he prepares for a hearing on Monday that could see him banned from the sport. 0. By Chris McKenna / Published 7th May 2017. Tyson Fury GETTY. Tyson Fury has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko 18 …



and more »