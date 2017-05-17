Tyson Fury promoter fears ‘disgraceful’ wait – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Tyson Fury promoter fears 'disgraceful' wait
Vanguard
Britain's troubled former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury could have to wait until at least October to regain his licence, his promoter Frank Warren said on Wednesday. Tyson Fury. The 28-year-old, who has not fought since beating Wladimir …
Tyson Fury fears Ukad hearing could be delayed to end of year
Tyson Fury could be waiting till October for UK Anti-Doping decision, says Frank Warren
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!