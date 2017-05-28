U-17 AFCON: We’ll Not Underrate Mali – Ghana Coach – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
U-17 AFCON: We'll Not Underrate Mali – Ghana Coach
Peace FM Online
Ghana's U-17 team, the Black Starlet's coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin has said his team will not underrate the Eaglets of Mali when both sides lock horns Sunday at the Stade d'Angondje in Libreville. Coach Fabin says they expect some kind of challenge from the …
Captains speak ahead of Under-17 Afcon final
U17 AFCON: Ghana battle defending champions, Mali
Africa U-17 Nations Cup Ghana vs Mali in numbers
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!