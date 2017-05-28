Pages Navigation Menu

U-17 AFCON: We’ll Not Underrate Mali – Ghana Coach – Peace FM Online

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Sports


U-17 AFCON: We'll Not Underrate Mali – Ghana Coach
Ghana's U-17 team, the Black Starlet's coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin has said his team will not underrate the Eaglets of Mali when both sides lock horns Sunday at the Stade d'Angondje in Libreville. Coach Fabin says they expect some kind of challenge from the …
