U-20 World Cup: Zambia Make Historic Progress, Edge Germany In Thriller

By James Agberebi:

African champions Zambia stunned Germany 4-3 after extra-time in an intriguing FIFA U-20 World Cup round 16 tie on Wednesday.

The win was historic for Zambia as it is their first-ever qualification into the quarter-finals of the U-20 World Cup.

Germany took the lead in the 37th minute through Philipp Ochs and held on to their slim advantage into the break.

Five minutes into the second half, Emmanuel Banda equalised for Zambia before Fashion Sinkala made it 2-1 in the 68th minute.

Zambia thought they had sealed the game when Enock Mwepu made it 3-1 in the 86th minute but Germany had other ideas as Dominik Schad scored in the 89th minute to make it 3-2.

And in the 93rd minute, Jonas Arweiler drew Germany level at 3-3 to take the game into extra-time.

Zambia rode the disappointment of letting a two-goal lead slip as Shemmy Mayembe scored what proved to be the winner in the 17th minute of extra-time to give Zambia the win.

Africa’s other remaining team, Senegal, will take on Mexico on Thursday in another round 16 clash.

