U.N staff in Geneva angry over pay cut plan, call for strike

Angry UN members of staff in Geneva protested on Wednesday against a proposed 7.5 per cent cut to their salaries, the equivalent of almost a month’s pay, and called for strike if it is implemented.

The proposal came from the International Civil Service Commission (ICSC), a group of independent experts, which surveyed the cost of living in eight UN locations.

It said that the salary cut for Geneva-based staff, due to take effect in August, would align them with colleagues in New York, where purchasing power had dropped.

Hundreds of personnel at the UN European headquarters raised their hands to support a resolution rejecting the plan and marched through the building chanting “No Pay Cuts”.

The staff resolution urged UN agencies such as the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Health Organisation not to implement the pay cuts.

It called for “regular, protracted and escalating collective actions including demonstrations and work stoppages.

“If we play that last card of a strike, we need to be damn sure we can turn out everybody, I mean everybody.

“Right now we’re not sure if the ICSC is willing to negotiate with us.

“They won’t meet with us,” Daniel Cork, Vice Chairman of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) staff union told a cheering crowd.

Alessandra Vellucci, the UN spokesperson in Geneva, said: “UN Geneva is taking very seriously the actions proposed by the unions against the possible pay cuts.

“We are exploring, in collaboration with the UN Headquarters the best way forward.”

Heads of UN agencies based in the Swiss city in joint letters to ICSC chairman Kingston Rhodes, had questioned the calculations and called the cuts to be deferred.

“We see no proper justification for imposing such a significant real cut to the remuneration of our staff,’’ said a letter seen by Reuters.

Staff federations argue that the experts lowered their calculations of the city’s cost-of-living by including rental prices from neighboring France.

They added; “the option to reside in France is only open to staff of certain nationalities.”

Ian Richards, the Executive Secretary of the Staff Coordinating Council, said the average monthly salary subject to the proposed cut was 10,000 to 12,000 dollars.

“The UN has said it needs top experts such as energy economists, climate change scientists, patent lawyers and medical practitioners so it can help countries reach the Sustainable Development Goals.

“The world body has invoked public service to attract such experts from the private sector.

“However, no-one in their right mind will leave their job for an organisation that from one day to the next can cut pay by one month a year for existing staff,” he said.

