U.S. President Trump, King Salman of Saudi Arabia sign $110bn arms deal

U.S. President Donald Trump and King Salman of Saudi Arabia have signed a 110-billon dollar Joint Strategic Vision Statement, promising close collaboration to counter violent extremism.

The deal is also to disrupt terrorism financing and advance defence cooperation.

The White House said in a statement that the package of defence equipment and services supported “the long-term security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Region in the face of Iranian influence and related threats”.

“Trump met today with the custodians of the two Holy Mosques — King Salman bin Abd al-Aziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Nayef of Saudi Arabia, and the Deputy Crown Prince, Mohamed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.

“Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was also there as President Trump and King Salman participated in the signing ceremony for almost 110 billion dollars worth of defence capabilities.

“This package demonstrates the United States’ commitment to our partnership with Saudi Arabia, while also expanding opportunities for American companies in the region, potentially supporting tens of thousands of new jobs in the United States.

“Additionally, it bolsters the Kingdom’s ability to provide for its own security and continue contributing to counter-terrorism operations across the region, reducing the burden on U.S. military forces,” said the statement.

Moreover, Trump expressed his strong support for Saudi Arabia’s economic reform and promoted U.S. companies as ideal partners for Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation as illustrated by the many deals signed by U.S. companies during the President’s visit.

The White House said the President’s meetings underscored the deep and longstanding commitment of the U.S. to the security, stability and prosperity of Saudi Arabia and demonstrated the President’s confidence in the future of U.S.-Saudi relations.

Trump, according to the statement, also emphasised working jointly to address challenges to regional peace and security, including defeating ISIS and al-Qa’eda, countering Iran’s destabilising activities and resolving conflicts in Yemen and Syria.

Trump and his wife, Melania, had on Friday embarked on their first foreign travel since he took office in January.

The trip is an eight-day five-stop travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Israel, Rome, Brussels, and Sicily and Trump is expected to return to Washington DC on May 27.

