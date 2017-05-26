Pages Navigation Menu

U.S. Secretary of State to discuss terrorism on first visit to Britain

Posted on May 26, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will use his first official visit to Britain to discuss the fight against terrorism and other foreign policy issues with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Friday. Officials said: “Tillerson’s visit is an expression of UK-U.S. solidarity following the terrorist attack in Manchester earlier this week. “Tillerson will extend condolences…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

