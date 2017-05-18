Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

U.S. Stock Futures Tumble, Europe Extends Slide on Report of Trump Campaign Contact With Russia – TheStreet.com

Posted on May 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TheStreet.com

U.S. Stock Futures Tumble, Europe Extends Slide on Report of Trump Campaign Contact With Russia
TheStreet.com
U.S. stocks futures were under renewed pressure in early trading Thursday, while European markets extended heavy losses, after a report from Reuters said former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and others in Donald Trump's Presidential campaign …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.