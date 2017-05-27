U.S Unveils its First Digital Space in Nigeria

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington on Friday opened Nigeria’s first state-of-the art Priority American Space hosted at the Yaba offices of technology incubator, Co-Creation Hub (CC-Hub). At the event attended by technology leaders, Ambassador Symington explained that the space, which is equipped with cutting-edge digital technology, is a center for Nigerians to develop […]

